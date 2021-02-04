RETRIBUTION member Reckoning (Mia Yim) was originally scheduled for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match this past Sunday.

It was reported today by Fightful Select that Reckoning was unable to make the match, likely due to her recent COVID-19 diagnosis, and because of that the decision was made to put WWE NXT Superstar Toni Storm in the match.

Storm was not originally booked for the Women’s Rumble, but served as an alternate when Reckoning couldn’t make it. NXT’s Kacy Catanzaro, who was also at Tropicana Field for the pay-per-view, was another alternate WWE had ready in case another talent went down.

Storm ended up entering at #7 and was the 4th elimination. She lasted 11:21 before being tossed out by Rhea Ripley. Storm had no eliminations in the match.

The only RETRIBUTION member to appear in either Rumble Match on Sunday was Mustafa Ali.

