– WWE taped the following matches tonight before RAW to air on this week’s WWE Main Event episode:

* Reckoning vs. Nikki Cross

* Lince Dorado vs. Akira Tozawa

You can click here for Main Event spoilers from Monday’s tapings.

– Below is a behind-the-scenes look at the new championship photo shoot from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Charlotte Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka. The shoot was done backstage at RAW, which saw Flair and Asuka defeat Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce in a non-title match.

As noted, Flair and Asuka will now defend their titles against opponents to be announced on Friday’s Christmas Day edition of SmackDown on FOX.

