Mustafa Ali and RETRIBUTION have taken over the official WWE Twitter account.

Last night’s RAW saw Ali, T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack defeat Sheamus, Riddle, Braun Strowman and Keith Lee in eight-man tag team action. The group celebrated the win by taking over the @WWE Twitter account today at 10am ET.

Ali tweeted after the takeover began and wrote, “The @WWE account is mine.”

A video was then posted that shows RETRIBUTION taking a laptop from a WWE social media worker, and then snatching the camera from the photographer. That video, seen below, was pinned to the WWE Twitter account.

There’s no word yet on where WWE is headed with the Twitter takeover, but you can see the related tweets below. It looks like the takeover ended at 11am ET.

The @WWE account is mine. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) November 17, 2020

P͓̽o͓̽i͓̽n͓̽t͓̽i͓̽n͓̽g͓̽ ͓̽f͓̽i͓̽n͓̽g͓̽e͓̽r͓̽s͓̽ — The Message (@TheMessageWWE) November 17, 2020

[̲̅D][̲̅i][̲̅s][̲̅c][̲̅a][̲̅r][̲̅d][̲̅e][̲̅d] — The Message (@TheMessageWWE) November 17, 2020

[̲̅D][̲̅a][̲̅m][̲̅n][̲̅e][̲̅d] — The Message (@TheMessageWWE) November 17, 2020

How does it feel to lose control? — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) November 17, 2020

˙uɹnʇ ɹno⅄ — The Message (@TheMessageWWE) November 17, 2020

