RetroMania Wrestling has released the full soundtrack, which you can listen to in the featured video. The music includes tracks for entrances, menus, story mode, and more.

The game is a sequel in essence to the 1991 game, WWF WrestleFest. The game features several big name talents like Zack Ryder, The Road Warriors, Colt Cabana, Jeff Cobb, and more. Its set to release this year for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

For more information on the game, you can check out an interview with the Head Developer, Mike Hermann, by Wrestling Headlines’ All Night Long Wrestling Podcast.