Return and a Street Fight Added to Next Week’s WWE NXT Great American Bash Night Two

A Street Fight has been added to next week’s line-up for Night Two of the WWE NXT Great American Bash on the USA Network.

It was announced tonight that a Street Fight between Mia Yim and Candice LeRae will take place next Wednesday night. The match was made after another backstage brawl between the two competitors.

WWE also announced that Mercedes Martinez will make her return to TV next week. WWE aired the third “coming soon” vignette for the ring veteran and former Mae Young Classic competitor on tonight’s show.

Other possible matches for next Wednesday are Cameron Grimes vs. Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano vs. Isiah “Swerve” Scott. It’s also speculated that NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai will defend against new #1 contender Tegan Nox next week, but that has not been confirmed.

Below is the updated announced line-up for next Wednesday’s Great American Bash episode:

* Winner Takes All: NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole

* El Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) vs. Drake Maverick and Breezango (Tyler Breeze, Fandango)

* Street Fight: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae

* Mercedes Martinez makes her TV return

