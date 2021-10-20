John Cena’s “Wipeout” is returning to TBS for a second season that will begin in January.

TBS announced this week that the comedy competition series will return for season two on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 9pm ET. This comes after the second season was renewed back in May.

Cena serves as an Executive Producer of the show, and also hosts along with Nicole Byer, and field host Camille Kostek.

There is no word on when Wipeout season 2 was filmed, but we will keep you updated on when additional information is available. Season one premiered this past April, and was a reboot of ABC’s Wipeout show that aired from 2008 – 2014.

Wipeout was a top-rated comedy show for TBS, drawing an average of 790,000 viewers per episode over 10 episodes. A Suicide Squad special episode aired in August and drew 400,000 viewers.

Below is a new promo for the second season with Cena, Byer and Kostek, along with a press release for the show:

The Big Balls are back! Catch ALL-NEW episodes of Wipeout starting 1/11 on @TBSNetwork! 🔴🔴💥🥊 pic.twitter.com/hIVkacHKW4 — Wipeout (@Wipeout) October 19, 2021

Don’t be the last to hear the BIG 🔴 news! New episodes of #Wipeout begin on January 11th on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/Rsuuj0eKJg — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 19, 2021

New Episodes of Cable’s #1 New Comedy “Wipeout” Return Tuesday, January 11, 2022 on TBS Join Hosts John Cena, Nicole Byer, and Field Host Camille Kostek As They Watch Competitors Tackle the World’s Ballsiest Extreme Obstacle Course LOS ANGELES – October 19, 2021 – All new episodes of Cable’s #1 New Comedy “Wipeout” return on Thursday, January 11, 2022 at 9pm/8c on TBS. Hosted by multifaceted megastar John Cena (“F9,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Peacemaker”) and Emmy Award-nominated actress/comedian Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!,” “Girl Code”), with field host Camille Kostek (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model 2019, “Free Guy”), “Wipeout” is an adrenaline-fueled comedy competition series that pushes contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination as they race to win the grand cash prize. Each game is split into three rounds and features a jaw-dropping, three-stage obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to test the stamina of the competitors. This season welcomes teams from a variety of different backgrounds including a father-son duo with an unusual physical attribute, a record-breaking run by two firefighters, a sex therapist who has the hots for one of the hosts, and a divorced couple who team up to win the big prize – and features a few twists along the way from an obstacle course marriage proposal to Camille finding she’s been replaced by a sock puppet on her sick day to a redemption episode featuring some of John and Nicole’s favorite competitors from across the season. Testing the willpower of each contestant pairing, “Wipeout” captures the very best in extreme sports competition all while delivering laughs and more than a few epic fails. Endemol Shine North America has produced the series for TBS with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé and Keith Geller, serving as executive producers. John Cena serves as an executive producer. Matt Kunitz, creator of the original series, serves as executive producer and showrunner.

