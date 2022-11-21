Ten matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Tonight’s Elevation will feature ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez making her return from injury, her first ROH/AEW match since retaining over Serena Deeb at Death Before Dishonor on July 23. Other champions will be in action as ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia teams with Matt Menard and Angelo Parker against Leon Ruffin, Tracy Williams and Tony Deppen, while AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta will team to face members of The Factory.

These Elevation matches were taped last Wednesday from the Total Mortgage Arena in Baltimore, MD. You can click here for spoilers. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. JC

* Athena vs. Victoria Andreola

* Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale vs. Leva Bates and Emi Sakura

* Kip Sabian vs. Alex Reynolds

* Brian Cage vs. Brandon Cutler

* Wheeler Yuta vs. Zack Clayton

* Matt Hardy and Private Party vs. Ari Daivari, Sonny Kiss and Encore

* Rush, The Butcher and The Blade vs. Doug Love, Brett Gosselin and Channing Thomas

* ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker vs. Leon Ruffin, Tony Deppen and Tracy Williams

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Aaron Solo, Cole Karter and Lee Johnson

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

