This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with a return.

The usual Sum 41 tune played to get the show officially off and running. Excalibur welcomed fans to the show, accompanied by Tony Schiavone on commentary.

Oh yeah, and a familiar third voice.

“The Human Suplex Machine” Taz.

They ran down the lineup and mentioned there being four title matches on the show.

A video then aired to show the events that led to what waa the first match of the evening.

With that, the recent history between MJF and reigning TNT Champion Kevin Knight was shown.

When the show returned live, Excalibur and Schiavone welcomed Taz back as MJF made his way to the ring for a TNT Championship opportunity.

In the end, Knight managed to secure the victory to retain his title after delivering a low blow to MJF.

MJF attacked afterwards, but was beaten down by AEW World Champion Darby Allin.

MJF then got on the microphone and demanded another shot at his “Triple B,” only for Allin to tell Kevin Knight he’ll get the next shot if he gets past Brody King tonight.

King comes out and says when he beats Allin, Knight will face the new AEW World Champion Brody King.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 4/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

IT'S WEDNESDAY. YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS! DYNAMITE IS LIVE! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/hb8Xitxx8E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2026

We're KICKING OFF our broadcast with a MASSIVE TNT Championship Match between @The_MJF and @Jet2Flyy! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/E6joHOYOwa — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2026

You can't spell TNT without J-E-T! @Jet2Flyy defends the TNT Title against @The_MJF in our opening contest! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS + HBO Max pic.twitter.com/qmmmUAYgO8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2026