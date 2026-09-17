Jack Perry wants Samoa Joe back in AEW.

During a promo on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Perry addressed his recent run of losses as he continues targeting former AEW World Champions.

Perry then turned his attention to Samoa Joe, issuing a challenge to the former AEW World Champion while taking a shot at his recent absence from the company.

The segment concluded with the camera revealing Perry had painted the familiar “Joe Is Going To Kill You” chant.

Joe has not appeared for AEW since Double Or Nothing in May, where he faced Will Ospreay. He spent much of the summer away while filming the third season of “Twisted Metal.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 9/16/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.