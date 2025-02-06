The ratings are in for the February 5th episode of AEW Dynamite.

Wrestlenomics is reporting that this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite brought in 605,000 viewers on TBS.

The show did a 0.17 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic, which is the same as last week’s show.

AEW Dynamite also simulcasted on Max. Those viewership numbers are not reported.

Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin recently defeated Private Party (Quen & Zay) to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

While appearing on the “Mostly Sports with Brandon Walker & Mark Titus” podcast, The Hurt Syndicate were asked about their thoughts on FTR and The Young Bucks.

As far as FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) are concerned, Lashley replied, “Very talented.”

When asked about The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson), MVP replied, “When was the last time they went to work? They took some time off, didn’t they? We haven’t seen them in a while.”

Lashley added, “The Old Bucks.”

The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich) recently signed with All Elite Wrestling and currently hold the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Dustin Rhodes. They have been absent from AEW/ROH since September, as Marshall has been out of action with a torn pec.

During a recent edition of their “The Claw Pod,” The Von Erichs were asked about the AEW Dynamite taping in Cedar Park, Texas, which they were not a part of.

Marshall said, “Like we said before, we’ll be there. But I don’t know what’s gonna happen when we get there [laughs]. I’ve always wanted to be a part of a promotion and just show up, sit front row, don’t say anything, just see what happens.”