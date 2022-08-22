AEW has announced nine matches for tonight’s “Dark: Elevation” episode.

Elevation will feature the AEW return of Maki Itoh, who will team with Emi Sakura to take on Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue. This will be Itoh’s first AEW bout since losing to Britt Baker on the May 18 Wild Card Wednesday edition of Dynamite.

Elevation will also feature mixed tag team action with Ruby Soho and Ortiz going up against Queen Aminata and Mickey Midas, while The Death Triangle and The Dark Order will both be in separate six-man bouts.

Tonight’s Elevation matches were taped last week from the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV. You can click here for spoilers. Below is the full announced Elevation line-up for tonight:

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods vs. Andrea Guercio and Logan James

* Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh

* Anna Jay vs. Nikki Victory

* Dante Martin vs. Jackson Drake

* Julia Hart vs. Hayley Shadows

* Serena Deeb vs. Megan Meyers

* Ruby Soho and Ortiz vs. Queen Aminata and Mickey Midas

* Death Triangle (Penta Oscuro, Rey Fenix, AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC) vs. Dean Alexander, Manscout and Rosario Grillo

* The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, 10) vs. RC Dupree, D’Mone Solavino and Alexander Apollo

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more from tonight’s Elevation episode.

