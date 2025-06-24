The lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

On Tuesday morning, Tony Khan surfaced on social media to announce the addition of a new singles match for the June 25 episode of AEW Dynamite at the accesso ShoWare Center in Seattle, Washington.

After returning on last week’s show to help longtime friend Kenny Omega, Japanese wrestling veteran Kota Ibushi will go one-on-one in his first match back against Trent Beretta.

“After returning to AEW to stand up for Kenny Omega against Don Callis Family, The Golden Star Kota Ibushi will fight vs Kazuchika Okada’s friend RPG Vice Trent Beretta THIS WEDNESDAY,” Khan announced.

