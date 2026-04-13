All Elite Wrestling is bringing in spring break in style, and their two-week special themed event gets things started next Wednesday night.

During the AEW Dynasty 2026 pay-per-view on Sunday night, the first match for the two-week special was made official, with a championship contest being announced for the show.

Now confirmed for week one of the two-week special, which kicks off on April 15, is a TBS Championship match.

After returning and attacking Willow Nightingale in a digital exclusive that aired during the AEW Dynasty “Zero Hour” pre-show on Sunday night, Kamille was announced as the next challenger for Nightingale’s TBS title.

Willow Nightingale called out her attacker, and a match pitting Nightingale vs. Kamille for the TBS title was officially announced for week one of AEW Spring BreakThru on 4/15.

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