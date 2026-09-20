Conor Mills and Kuro will meet for the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship during RevPro and APC’s September 26-27 weekend at Studio Jenny in Nanterre, France.

The title match is advertised for RevPro Live in Paris on Sunday, September 27. That show also lists Big Dawg Mecca against Jay Joshua, with a 5 p.m. local start.

Kuro was among the European wrestlers previously reported to have received WWE tryout invitations earlier this year.

The weekend opens Saturday, September 26, with APC vs. RevPro at 7 p.m. Local team Idolatry faces CPF, while Suplex Republik and Trew & Lacey are advertised in an APC Tag Team Championship match. AD Léonis also takes on JJ Gale.

Both events take place at Studio Jenny, 1 Avenue Jenny, in Nanterre. APC is offering a weekend package that covers admission to both shows, alongside options for either individual event.

The venue’s event page lists Nanterre La Folie on RER E and Nanterre Préfecture on RER A as nearby rail connections.

Source: APC’s official RevPro weekend announcement and match cards.