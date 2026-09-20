RevPro and CMLL will hold two Fantastica Mania UK shows on Saturday, October 17, bringing their joint event back to The Hangar in Wolverhampton.

RevPro describes the 2026 event as the third annual UK edition, with talent from Mexico and Britain featured across an afternoon and an evening card.

Doors for the first show open at noon, with a 1 p.m. bell time. The second show opens its doors at 5 p.m. and starts at 6 p.m. All times are local.

The promotion is offering discounted combination tickets covering both events. The official listing does not yet name individual matches or wrestlers for either card.

The UK event follows another use of the Fantastica Mania banner this year, when CMLL’s June 19 crossover with NJPW in Mexico was offered through MyAEW. The October shows are the separate RevPro and CMLL UK collaboration.

The Hangar’s postcode is WV2 4HP. RevPro’s event page carries the ticket options for the two-show day.

Source: RevPro’s official Fantastica Mania UK event listing.