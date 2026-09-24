RevPro has announced Conor Mills against Katsuhiko Nakajima for its October 4 show at Porchester Hall in London. Whether the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship is at stake will depend on Mills’ title defense in Paris first.

In a September 23 announcement, Revolution Pro Wrestling listed the singles match and said the championship “will be on the line” if Mills succeeds in his Paris defense. The promotion has not presented the London bout as an unconditional title match.

The London doors are scheduled to open at 3:45 p.m. local time, with a 4:30 p.m. bell. The announcement frames the matchup as another stop in Mills’ run against international opposition. Nakajima has held major titles in Japan, making the meeting a significant test regardless of the title situation.

Mills’ Paris defense against Kuro was previously announced for RevPro’s event with APC. That result now determines whether Nakajima gets a championship opportunity in London. RevPro has not specified a replacement stipulation if Mills loses the title before October 4.

Tickets and streaming information are available through RevPro’s event and on-demand sites linked in the promotion’s post.

Source: Revolution Pro Wrestling’s original September 23 announcement.