An interesting story to begin this Friday.

AEW superstar Rey Fenix withdrew from an event with New Era Wrestling this September, where he was set to compete against Dastan and Arez in a triple-threat. The promotion, which is based in El Paso, Texas, issued the following statement:

Rey Fenix will be unable to participate in our lucha libre event on September 27th due to personal circumstances. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause as it is beyond our control. However, we remain committed to delivering the finest lucha libre experience in El Paso. We assure you of this promise.

This will add further fuel onto the rumors that Fenix, and his Lucha Bro Penta El Zero Miedo, will be WWE bound once their run with AEW concludes later this year. Numerous reports have surfaced stating that the decorated tag team were in talks with WWE, and only want to go as a package deal.

The Lucha Bros were AEW originals, and have held the company’s tag team titles and trios titles. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on their status.