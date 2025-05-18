“All is well,” Fenix began in Spanish. “Todo va bien!”

Fenix then went on to reference his three-way Money In The Bank Qualifying Match from the May 16 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The bout, which saw Fenix, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa battle it out to determine who will fill the first spot in the multiple-person men’s ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7 in Inglewood, California, resulted in Sikoa getting the win after interference from JC Mateo (Jeff Cobb) and Jacob Fatu.

On Sunday afternoon, Rey Fenix surfaced on social media with a post calling out Jimmy Uso for a one-on-one showdown, while noting, “my time is coming.”

“Everything takes time, and my time is coming,” Fenix wrote in a post on his official X account, which also features multiple photos of himself and Jimmy Uso mixing it up in the aforementioned 5/16 Money In The Bank qualifier. “Another incredible Friday of SmackDown.”

Fenix continued, “Just I think now I have to face Jimmy Uso in [a] ONE [on] ONE match!”

As noted, Rey Fenix is expected to reunite with Penta as The Lucha Bros in WWE in the near future. Whether or not this is what Fenix was alluding to when he wrote, “Everything takes time, and my time is coming,” remains to be seen.