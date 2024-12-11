The ongoing drama between Rey Fenix and All Elite Wrestling continues.

AEW star Rey Fenix has deleted recent tweets criticizing the promotion, where he claimed to have been treated “inhumanely” and not provided assistance in finding a doctor, presumably while dealing with an injury.

Fenix has not appeared in AEW since July.

He is scheduled to participate in a signing event on December 20 at the House of Glory show in Queens, NY, which coincides with ROH’s Final Battle at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

AEW will not be commenting on the Rey Fenix situation.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)