– After a big contract year in 2024 for the pro wrestling business across multiple promotions, a few key talents have contracts expiring in 2025 as well. Among them are Danhausen, The Hardys, Killer Kelly and Rey Fenix.

– The latest installment of AEW Timelines has surfaced, which features a look at the best of Willow Nightingale.

– Also new on AEW’s YouTube channel are a couple of videos coming out of the big AEW Grand Slam: Australia weekend in Brisbane. One features a digital exclusive with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, while the other is a general AEW Down Under weekend highlight package.

– AEW released the following video hyping the continued return journey of Hologram on tonight’s AEW Collision. Hologram has been back on the scene for the past couple of weeks following a lengthy hiatus.

HOLOGRAM is BACK!

Ever since his mysterious arrival in AEW he has pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the ring, and TONIGHT @HologramAEW RETURNS to action with his familiar foe when he goes 1-on-1 with @BeastMortos on Collision! pic.twitter.com/ahiPlCJZvV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 22, 2025

(H/T: Fightful Select)