– Rey Fenix continues to speak out on social media regarding his contract issues with AEW. As noted, the company added injury time to his deal, keeping him with the company into 2025, despite Penta El Zero Miedo recently entering free agency. In his latest post, which follows up his previous comments about “inhumane treatment,” Fenix noted on X today that he “needed a doctor for months,” only to be “ignored.”

I needed a doctor and you ignored me for months. — REY FENIXMexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) December 9, 2024

– What does Skye Blue think of the new WWE ID developmental program?

The AEW women’s competitor, who has been on the sidelines dealing with an injury, spoke with Covalent TV for an interview this week where she shared her thoughts on WWE ID.

“So I don’t know the full extent obviously,” Blue. “But I think it’s like a good opportunity for everybody just to keep pushing, like it’s something that’ll motivate everybody to get them to keep working their hardest and doing their best.”

Blue continued, “We all just want to make it cause we’re doing what we love. It’s just a good motivator.”

Interview Series: Skye Blue – WrestleCade 2024 Get ready for an exciting episode of our interview series featuring @Skyebyee , the talented AEW women's wrestling star, recorded live at WrestleCade 2024! Join Mr. Starks from Covalent TV as he uncovers the stories behind Skye's… pic.twitter.com/7681keAVrB — Covalent TV (@TheCovalentTV) December 8, 2024

