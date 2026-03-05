Rey Fenix is happy to see the singles success of his former Lucha Bros partner and brother, Penta, on the WWE Raw brand.

The WWE SmackDown brand masked superstar surfaced via social media on Wednesday to issue a statement regarding Penta defeating Dominik Mysterio to capture the WWE Intercontinental Championship on this past Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

“Congratulations, my awesome brother,” Fenix began in a post shared via his official X account on Wednesday, translated in English. “No one deserves this award more than you! Your discipline and love for this sport will bring you much more than this. I am proud to be your brother. Congrats brother, you will always be my favorite wrestler, I love you.”

Fenix went on to admit that he misses being in a tag-team with his brother, Penta, as The Lucha Bros, a team that enjoyed world championship success as a tag-team and trios unit with PAC in AEW, as well as a tag-team in TNA Wrestling, AAA, MLW, PWG, AAW and The Crash, just to name a few.

“I miss sharing the ring with you,” he continued. “But now I think; would it be good to relive old times?”