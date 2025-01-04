Matt Cardona will be making his debut with Top Talent Wrestling at the Palace Theatre in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on Friday, March 7th.

🚨MATT CARDONA COMES TO CALGARY🚨 MATT CARDONA makes his Top Talent Wrestling debut in Calgary at the historic Palace Theatre on Friday, March 7th! ALL AGES EVENT

Tickets ON SALE NOW! 🗓 Friday, March 7th

📍 The Palace Theatre | Calgary

🎟 https://t.co/yZdy7p1sDt pic.twitter.com/3zjSAPha0a — Top Talent Wrestling (@TopTalentBrand) January 3, 2025

AEW wrestler Rey Fenix returned to Twitter today to post a cryptic message, as you can see below:

La última reencarnación vencerá a el mal desde el interior.

👁️

The last reincarnation will defeat the devil from within. pic.twitter.com/znCouhu947 — REY FENIX👑MexaKing (@ReyFenixMx) January 3, 2025

You can check out a photo of Mina Shirakawa & Mercedes Mone at today’s Wrestle Kingdom press conference below:

Asuka isn’t a fan of “toxic fans” on social media and says she’ll have no problem shutting down her accounts if need be. You can check out her tweet below:

I don’t mind shutting down all the social media accounts I have 🫵 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) January 3, 2025

And finally, new GHC Heavyweight Tag Team Champion Omos will be making three more appearances for Pro Wrestling NOAH, including a tag team match with former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuyuki Fujita.

