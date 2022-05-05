Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured a singles matchup between Top Flight’s Elite’s Dante Martin and former AEW tag champion Rey Fenix, where the winner would qualify for the first ever Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

After a competitive back and forth it would be Fenix who picked up the victory after hitting a spinning driver. The Lucha Bro now joins Samoa Joe, Dax Harwood, Kyle O’Reilly, Jeff Hardy, Adam Cole, and Darby Allin, who all previously qualified on past AEW programming. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

