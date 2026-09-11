Rey Fenix experienced a wide range of emotions after facing his brother Penta in the main event of the August 31 episode of WWE Raw.

The brothers met in the finals of a tournament to determine the next challenger for Roman Reigns’ WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Penta secured the victory before sharing an emotional embrace with Fenix after the match.

Speaking with La Razón de México, Fenix admitted that he had hoped to earn the opportunity to challenge Reigns in Mexico City.

“I was hoping to come away with the win and be the number one contender to Roman Reigns in Mexico City,” Fenix said. “Honestly, it was very emotional. It’s been a long journey; we’ve had our ups and downs, and living the dream alongside the person I started this with is a mix of emotions.”

Although disappointed by the loss, Fenix said his happiness for Penta and their shared accomplishment outweighed any negative feelings.

“I was happy about everything that was happening, about the moment I was experiencing, and happy for my brother because I’ll have the chance to see him face Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in Mexico,” he continued.

“Obviously, there was a bit of sadness over the loss, but basically I was living and feeling every emotion coursing through my body at that moment. The good feelings outweighed the bad.”

Fenix added that the match represented an important milestone in both brothers’ careers.

“There were feelings of happiness, of accomplishment, of fulfillment, and of knowing that this long journey alongside my brother has reached a milestone and made its mark on history: in mine, in his, and in the history of professional wrestling.”

Penta will challenge Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship on the September 14 episode of Raw in Mexico City. Addressing those who doubt that his brother can defeat Reigns, Fenix declared Penta the current face of lucha libre.

“People will always comment and speak from their hearts. I can respect their opinion, but that doesn’t mean it’s right or correct,” Fenix said. “We all have the right to an opinion, but that doesn’t mean I respect it.”

Fenix argued that Penta has proven himself not only in Mexico, but around the world.

“I believe there’s no better wrestler in Mexico today than Penta, and it’s not just because he’s my brother. He’s proved it, not just in Mexico, but all over the world. He has become the face of Lucha Libre worldwide.”

“No matter what anyone says to me, no matter how many other names they throw out there, the fact is that, right now, Penta is the face of Lucha Libre,” he added. “I don’t say it because he’s my brother; it’s because I’m honest and realistic.”

Fenix will defend the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship against Ricky Saints on the September 11 episode of SmackDown in Mexico City. If he retains, Fenix will move on to Triplemanía 34 Night Two for a Fatal Four-Way title defense against Nathan Frazer, Jack Cartwheel and Mini Vikingo.