Amid rumors of his AEW contract being extended well into 2025 due to injury time being added, Rey Fenix surfaced on social media today with a special video addressing the reports.

“There are many things that are not known, but that also should not be talked about,” Fenix said. “We must wait. Professionalism first and foremost, folks.”

Fenix continued, “We must not be the same as all those podcasts that go around spitting out what should not be spit out. Never diminish our work. There are things that should always be respected, and many are forgetting everything that wrestling has given them.”

Watch the video below.