Rey Fenix may be dealing with an injury coming out of the latest AAA television tapings.

The reigning AAA Cruiserweight Champion reportedly suffered a hand injury while competing at the recent tapings, although he was able to finish his scheduled match despite the apparent setback.

According to one source, Fenix was noticeably favoring his injured hand throughout the contest, but continued wrestling and managed to make it through the match.

At this point, the extent of the injury remains unclear. There has been no word regarding whether Fenix will require additional medical evaluation or treatment, or if the issue could potentially keep him out of action.

The timing of the reported injury is particularly noteworthy, as Fenix is currently involved in AAA’s ongoing Cruiserweight Championship picture, with a tournament underway to determine his next challenger.

The tournament is scheduled to conclude at AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 19 in Guadalajara, Mexico, with the winner earning a championship opportunity against Fenix on January 2, 2027, in Acapulco.

It remains to be seen whether the reported hand injury will have any impact on those plans.

Rey Fenix, el Campeón Mundial Crucero AAA, tiene un mensaje muy importante camino al evento de este sábado en CDMX. Boletos disponibles en https://t.co/HmuAJ43Fxe https://t.co/SU013vFHCw — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 10, 2026

(H/T: False Finish HQ)