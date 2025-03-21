After weeks of speculation, Rey Fenix has officially signed with WWE. His arrival was strongly hinted at during recent SmackDown vignettes, and now it’s confirmed—Fenix is WWE-bound.

Current plans indicate that he will be part of the SmackDown roster, though an exact debut date has yet to be announced. Over the past few weeks, Fenix underwent medical evaluations in preparation for his WWE run.

Fenix recently secured his release from AEW and, much like his brother Penta, isn’t expected to publicly discuss his departure in detail. Reports suggest both had been in contact with WWE as early as last year, which contributed to growing tensions between them and AEW management.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fenix’s highly anticipated WWE debut.

REY FENIX ON THE WAY TO WWE pic.twitter.com/NYhNtlts8K — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 14, 2025

