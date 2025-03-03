Rey Fenix has officially become a free agent after being removed from the AEW roster page.

Fenix was initially expected to leave AEW last year, with WWE as his likely destination. However, his contract was extended due to time missed while recovering from an injury.

The former AEW star previously expressed his desire to leave the company on social media, though he later deleted those posts.

As a founding member of AEW’s roster, Fenix frequently teamed with his brother Penta as The Lucha Bros, cementing his legacy in the promotion.

With his AEW tenure now behind him, all signs point to him heading to WWE, with Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com stating, “It’s all but certain he’s WWE bound.”

We will keep you posted as additional information surfaces regarding the future of Rey Fenix.