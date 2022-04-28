Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Philadelphia featured the return of one of the company’s most explosive in-ring performers, Rey Fenix.

The former AEW tag champion had been out of action since suffering a gruesome army injury back in January, the same night that he and his brother Penta lost the tag titles to the current champions, Jurassic Express.

Animo reunited with his brother, as well as PAC, to have a physical confrontation with the House of Black, who have been feuding with the Death Triangle for the last couple months. See Fenix’s return below.