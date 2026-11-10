Rey Fenix has announced a new tournament to determine his next challenger for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship.

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide released a video on social media featuring the reigning champion announcing the first-ever Rey Fenix World Cruiserweight Tournament, which will feature competitors from WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT and AAA, with the possibility of wrestlers from other promotions taking part as well.

The tournament will consist of four triple threat matches, with the four winners advancing to a final showdown at AAA Guerra de Titanes on December 19 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The eventual tournament winner will earn a shot at Fenix and the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship on January 2, 2027, in Acapulco, Guerrero.

“Hello friends, this is the Mexa King, Rey Fenix,” he began. “It has been an incredible year since I won the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. I knew it was going to be a very big responsibility and I took the risk and after 13 successful, tough, intense defenses, AAA and yours truly have prepared the first Rey Fenix World Cruiserweight Tournament.”

Fenix continued by explaining the tournament format and confirming that the field would not be limited to AAA talent.

“We will have four triple threat matches, of those four matches, we will have four finalists and those four will face-off at Guerra de Titanes in Guadalajara, Mexico, December 19. And there in Guadalajara, we will find the winner of this grand tournament. The first challenger of 2027. It doesn’t matter if they’re from SmackDown, Raw, NXT, AAA or even if they’re from another company.”

The reigning champion closed his announcement by inviting cruiserweights from around the world to compete for an opportunity at his title.

“The tournament is open to all the cruiserweight luchadors from Mexico and the entire world. So, you better get ready because you’re going to see some amazing matches. And to the participants, lots of luck. And to the winner, we’ll see you January 2 in Acapulco, Guerrero.”

Fenix is currently in his second reign as AAA World Cruiserweight Champion, having defeated Laredo Kid to capture the title at Noche de Los Grandes.

Since winning the championship, Fenix has defended the gold across both AAA and WWE programming.