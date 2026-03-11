WWE fans have been eager to see The Lucha Brothers reunite, but Rey Fenix says the delay is intentional and part of a bigger plan.

Penta and Rey Fenix have spent months competing separately in WWE despite being one of the most successful tag teams of the modern era. During an appearance on the RRBG Inc. podcast on March 10, 2026, Fenix explained why the reunion has not happened yet.

“Look, I think — and this is how I see it — that it’s not a bad thing. Obviously, I miss wrestling with my brother. I miss being in the ring with him, fighting and having fun with him every day when we’re working. But this is also a great opportunity for us to show who we are individually.”

According to Fenix, the current situation allows both brothers to build their individual reputations in WWE before eventually teaming together again.

“I’ve worked with Gable, I worked with Andrade in his time, I’m working now with Sami Zayn. I think it’s a great opportunity both for us as wrestlers and for the audience to see something different.”

Even though they are currently on separate paths, Fenix said both he and Penta know fans are waiting for the reunion.

“Believe me, they know that people are waiting for the Lucha Brothers, and the Lucha Brothers are waiting for that moment too.”

Fenix believes patience will ultimately make the reunion more meaningful when it finally happens.

“It’s going to happen at the right time, the correct time that the Lucha Brothers deserve.”

The brothers briefly reunited outside WWE last year during an appearance at Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide’s Alianzas event in November 2025. The moment teased a potential tag team match involving Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano at AAA Guerra de Titanes.

However, the planned match never took place after Penta suffered an injury before the event. Fenix ultimately teamed with Rey Mysterio instead.

For now, the Lucha Brothers remain on separate tracks in WWE, but Fenix’s comments suggest the company is fully aware of the demand for their reunion.

