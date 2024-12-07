Rey Fenix is starting to vent his frustrations over his contract situation in All Elite Wrestling.

Fenix hasn’t been featured on AEW television since the July 20th episode of AEW Collision.

While Fenix’s brother, Penta El Zero Miedo, is now a free agent, AEW reportedly added more time onto Fenix’s contract due to injury.

Fenix took to Twitter earlier today to comment on receiving “inhumane treatment.” He wrote,

“No one stays in a place where they received inhumane treatment.”

Fenix also sent out another tweet on Saturday where he said he would have his chance to “speak the truth.”

