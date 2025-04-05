– CM Punk kicked things off inside the sold out AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois on WWE SmackDown on April 4, 2025. “The Second City Saint” did a promo about being in his first WrestleMania main event against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. He thanked a number of people, including his “beautiful wife April,” which prompted a loud “AJ Lee! AJ Lee!” chant, as well as his dog Larry.
– After the opening segment wrapped up, former AEW star Rey Fenix’s lightning struck and the screen turned orange. After a commercial break, the former AEW star and brother of Penta, defeated NXT Tag-Team Champion Nathan Frazer in his long-awaited WWE in-ring debut via the MMB (Mexican Muscle-Buster). It looks like Berto will be up next for Fenix.
