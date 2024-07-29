Another AEW star’s contract is set to expire soon.

Rey Fenix, who has been with AEW since day one, will have his current deal with the company expire later this year according to Fightful Select. The report notes that like his brother Penta El Zero Miedo, Fenix is expected to have interest from WWE. However, AEW is making a play to keep the Lucha bros, and offers have been made but not accepted as of yet.

Fenix is not only a former AEW Tag Team and Trios Champion, but he’s also held the AEW International Championship once in his time with the company. As of this writing it is not known when Fenix’s contract will officially expire but Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated.

