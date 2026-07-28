AAA’s growth under WWE has left Rey Mysterio optimistic about the future of lucha libre.

Since WWE announced its acquisition of AAA during WrestleMania 41 weekend in 2025, the promotion has undergone a significant transformation. WWE stars have become regular fixtures on AAA programming, with Dominik Mysterio reigning as AAA Mega Champion while Rey Mysterio has taken on an on-screen authority figure role.

Speaking with Ringside Collectibles in a new interview, Mysterio shared his excitement about the direction AAA is heading and believes the partnership is helping bring lucha libre to an even larger worldwide audience.

“I’m very excited. Very positive minded, optimistic that it is definitely going in the direction that at one time, Konnan wanted this direction to eventually happen, to be able to display lucha libre around the world, from the group of guys that entered into WCW in ’96 and through WCW, a lot of wrestling fans were able to discover what Lucha Libre was because they gave us the opportunity.”

Mysterio went on to say that WWE’s involvement has accelerated AAA’s global reach while allowing longtime members of the promotion to witness its evolution firsthand.

“Now with the acquisition of WWE with AAA, now it’s really stamped all over the world, all around the world. So it’s a very exciting moment, not just for me as a first timer, being with that company, with AAA from the moment it kicked off, to be able to still be around and enjoy this full circle moment is incredible, and the AAA talent are also very excited to see the growth and how it’s happening so fast. The evolution of the sport and the acquisition is happening so fast. So I’m happy that the world is witnessing and enjoying it with us at the same time.”