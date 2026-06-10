Rey Mysterio has done it all.

From being lawn darted into a trailer by Kevin Nash in WCW early in his career to becoming the General Manager of AAA present day.

Featured below are some of the highlights of a new Going Ringside interview with the WWE Hall Of Fame legend where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On AAA and becoming General Manager: “So for everyone that has seen it on social media or on TV, the reaction has been incredible. But if you’re there live, you’ll realize that it’s extremely incredible. The fans are so excited, so motivated, so pumped up, and I think that’s a very good thing. To be able to say that my first opportunity to be able to wrestle on national television was in 1992 with AAA, when that company started, and to see that coming full circle and now, would I have ever thought that WWE and AAA were gonna work together? Never, and now that they are, to be able to see that happen and to be General Manager of the company that gave me my first opportunity is incredible.”

On suggesting the spot with Kevin Nash in WCW where he was thrown head first into a trailer: “I offered to do that… When you’re young, you don’t think about repercussions, which is normal in our business. You want to make things look good and you’re willing to give whatever it takes to make that segment, that 30 seconds or five seconds stand out, and at the time, we never — at least I never thought it would still be talked about 25 years later. But it is — 30 years later.”