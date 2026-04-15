Rey Mysterio appeared on ESPN SportsCenter to promote WrestleMania 42 this weekend.

During the interview, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about being excited to be in a ladder match on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” as well as his son Dominik Mysterio’s match against Finn Balor.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete audio archive of the discussion.

On Finn Balor teaching Dominik Mysterio a lesson: “Oh, I’m looking forward to that match. I warned Finn years ago when he was vibing with my son. I said, ‘You gotta be careful with this kid, man. He doesn’t acknowledge his own father, so you can only imagine what’s going to happen down the road.’ Sure enough, exactly what I said is happening right now. We are living it. I did have a quick talk with Finn, actually, a couple of hours ago. He’s ready. He’s ready to whoop Dom’s butt and, more importantly, to teach him a lesson.”

On excitement over ladder match at WrestleMania: “I got butterflies in my stomach right now as you speak. Once they told me I was in a ladder match, I got excited, and then I thought about it like, wait a minute, this is a ladder match. But the prize is worth the risk, Intercontinental Champion, which I’ve been twice already. I put all the harm aside, go out there focused, and make sure I can get that title, Sunday night.”

On if his past experience helps him: “I got butterflies in my stomach right now as you speak. Once they told me I was in a ladder match, I got excited, and then I thought about it like, wait a minute, this is a ladder match. But the prize is worth the risk, Intercontinental Champion, which I’ve been twice already. I put all the harm aside, go out there focused, and make sure I can get that title, Sunday night.”