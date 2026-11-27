Rey Mysterio doesn’t want an easy victory at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on No-Contest Wrestling this week to promote Saturday’s premium live event, where he addressed the issues within Team USA heading into their traditional five-on-five elimination match against Team Mexico.

Tensions surfaced on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw when Cody Rhodes revealed Seth Rollins as the final member of Team USA, much to the dismay of CM Punk.

Despite the dissension within the opposing team, Mysterio is hoping Rhodes and company can put their differences aside before Saturday night.

“I’ll tell you what, deep down inside the way I am and how I think and how I act, I wish I could say that I’m happy because they’re going through all this drama and ego, insecurity, whatever you want to call it,” Mysterio said. “But another thing is when I put this idea together I wanted to pick the best of the best.”

Mysterio went on to explain why he had confidence in Rhodes assembling a formidable team when the concept for the match first came together.

“And then when Cody stepped up as team captain, I’m like I know he’s going to pick the right team to go against us because in a sense we’re competitive and we hate losing as Mexicans and I’m sure anybody in general, everybody likes to win, everybody hates to lose,” he continued. “So overall, I hope that come Saturday at Survivor Series, that they get their sh*t together and they go out there and give us some competition cause that’s what we’re looking for.”

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2026 takes place this Saturday, November 28, at Daikin Park in Houston, Texas.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/28 for live WWE Survivor Series 2026 Results coverage.