Appearing on K100 with Konnan & Disco Inferno, Rey Mysterio discussed CM Punk’s return to WWE at Survivor Series after being away since 2014.

Mysterio and Punk had a memorable feud in 2010 that resulted in a hair vs. mask match where Punk got his head shaved.

“I was texting Punk back and forth every now and then. We would say ‘hi’ and ‘what’s up?’ Always been, not super close, but connected. Watching Dominik’s career take off, we would constantly shoot each other texts. Punk was a big rival during the whole Mysterio family on board with my daughter’s birthday, six or seven years old at the time, it’s cool to revisit all that and now see the growth of the Mysterio family and how we’re all still connected in some way,” he said.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)