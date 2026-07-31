Rey Mysterio and CM Punk remain interested in sharing a WWE ring again.

The two former world champions addressed the possibility during the Mattel WWE Elite Squad panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Punk immediately indicated that he would accept another match, while Mysterio joked that he had brought his wrestling gear with him.

Punk and Mysterio have worked as partners since Punk returned to WWE, but they have not met in singles competition during his current run.

Their history includes a lengthy WWE rivalry built around Punk’s Straight Edge Society. WWE’s most recent archived singles match between them took place on the August 6, 2012 episode of Raw.

Mysterio said their past experiences as both opponents and partners have left him wanting another opportunity.

Whether we’re on the same side or we’re on the opposite, it’s been a pleasure. So, I would really love to do it again.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Mattel WWE Elite Squad panel, with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.