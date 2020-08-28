Dominik Mysterio will team with his father Rey Mysterio for his second pay-per-view match in WWE.

WWE has just announced that Dominik and Rey will face Seth Rollins and Murphy at Sunday’s Payback pay-per-view. This will be a rematch from Monday’s RAW main event, which ended with interference from RETRIBUTION.

The 2020 WWE Payback pay-per-view will take place this Sunday from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the current card:

No Holds Barred Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Apollo Crews (c)

Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.