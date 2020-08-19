Rey Mysterio and Dominik Talk Dominik’s SummerSlam Debut, Their Method Of Training and more

Lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik spoke with ESPN to hype Dominik’s in-ring debut at Sunday’s SummerSlam pay per view against Seth Rollins. Highlights can be found below.

On Dominik making his in-ring debut at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins:

DOMINIK: My dad [was the one who] told me. I initially thought he was joking. I was like, ‘What are you talking about? That’s not happening. I’m not under contract, I’m not. REY: You said, ‘I’m not even ready yet,'” Rey recalled, as he sat next to his son on the couch at their family home in San Diego in early August. “He thought I was messing with him. DOMINIK: I was speechless. The fact that my first official match would be at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins, it’s …” REY: It’s mind-blowing.

On Dominik getting involved in the Rey Mystero and Eddie Guerrero ladder match for his custody:

DOMINIK: I was nervous. They’re like, ‘Don’t shake it too hard,’ because they didn’t want me to knock Eddie off. I couldn’t even move the ladder when I was trying.” REY: We make fun of him still to this day. DOMINIK: I get the bleach blond hair jokes all the time. Ever since that custody match, that’s all I hear. REY: We’re actually trying to convince him to bleach his hair again for SummerSlam.

Dominik talks following in his father’s footsteps: