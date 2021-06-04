WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter this afternoon to hype tonight’s big match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

As noted, tonight’s SmackDown on FOX will see Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Usos. Reigns commented on this being a huge opportunity for The Usos, and for the family.

“A huge opportunity for one of the best tag teams in @WWE history. An opportunity to represent our family…properly. #Smackdown,” Reigns wrote.

The Usos have not commented on the match but they did re-tweet the post from Reigns.

Rey and Dominik both took to Instagram to post backstage photos from the locker room, seen below. Rey added, “Usos-Vs-Mysterio’s tonight on Friday night Smackdown on @wweonfox Time to defend our tittles!! #HistoryMakers #FatherSon #TagTeamChamps #Mysterios619 #DimeloLuian”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below are the related posts:

A huge opportunity for one of the best tag teams in @WWE history. An opportunity to represent our family…properly. #Smackdown https://t.co/h05pSLhTet — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 4, 2021

