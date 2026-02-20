Dominik Mysterio has already established himself as one of WWE’s most effective and polarizing performers, but according to Rey Mysterio, his son’s potential goes even further than what fans are currently seeing on television.

During a recent appearance on “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” with Cody Rhodes, Rey spoke candidly about Dominik’s growth and the expectations he quietly carried long before Dominik became a full-time WWE Superstar.

“With the growth of Dom and his evolution here in the sport and how he’s grown and how he’s become his individual self and then the place that he’s carrying and taking the name to,” Rey said, reflecting on how far his son has come.

Rey then made a striking admission about Dominik’s long-term upside.

“I always deep down inside thought that he would be bigger and better than me in a different way.”

That statement carries weight considering Rey Mysterio’s résumé. A Royal Rumble winner, multiple-time world champion, and WWE Hall of Famer, Rey has accomplished nearly every major milestone possible in professional wrestling. Yet he believes Dominik’s path could eclipse his own, just through a different lens.

Rey credited Dominik’s focus and development for his rapid rise.

“He learned, he captured it, he focused and that’s the end result right now.”

Dominik’s transformation from second-generation prospect to one of WWE’s top villains has been dramatic. His ability to generate consistent reactions and carry himself as a major character suggests there may still be another level ahead. Rey also acknowledged that his wife predicted Dominik’s villainous direction long before it played out on screen.

“My wife said that if he ever wrestled, that she always saw him as a bad guy and here is.”

While Dominik’s character thrives on rejecting his father’s legacy, Rey’s comments show there is pride beneath the storyline tension. The belief that Dominik can become “bigger and better” suggests that Rey sees his son not as an extension of his own career, but as the evolution of it.

If Rey Mysterio’s instincts are correct, Dominik Mysterio’s ceiling has not yet been reached, and the version of him fans are reacting to now may only be the beginning.