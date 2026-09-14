Rey Mysterio isn’t ruling out adding another championship reign to his legendary WWE career.

The WWE Hall of Famer has captured numerous titles throughout his career, including multiple runs as a world champion. While Mysterio remains an active competitor more than two decades after first arriving in WWE, it has been quite some time since he last reached the top of the company’s championship picture.

During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm (see video below), Mysterio was asked whether he believes he still has another World Championship run left in him.

“Man, you never know. Never say never,” Mysterio said. “I think I’ve proven myself to still be able to compete whoever they put in front of me.”

The 51-year-old made it clear that if WWE presented him with another opportunity to make a run at one of the company’s top championships, he would gladly take it.

“So I’m down to have another title run,” Mysterio continued. “Just put it in front of me and I’ll take advantage of it. Trust me.”

Mysterio’s most recent world championship victory came in 2011, when he defeated The Miz in a tournament final on WWE Raw to capture the vacant WWE Championship. His reign proved to be brief, however, as John Cena defeated Mysterio for the title later that same night.

As noted earlier, Mysterio also spoke during the interview about some of the personal goals he still hopes to accomplish before his in-ring career comes to an end. With his daughter Aalyah now training to wrestle, Mysterio said he would love to eventually share the ring with both Aalyah and his son, Dominik Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio also revealed a bizarre souvenir he still has to this day from his 2010 CM Punk rivalry in WWE.