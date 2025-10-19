Rey Mysterio recently took part in a fun “blind ranking” of WWE finishers during an appearance on The Makeshift Project podcast, and he ended up putting Randy Orton’s RKO at the very top.

“That’s a killer. It’s a killer off the pool, off the edge of the house, from everywhere, on the sand. I’ve seen RKOs all over the place,” Mysterio said of Orton’s signature move.

He ranked Jeff Hardy’s Swanton Bomb at number three, noting that while he personally prefers Frog Splashes, Hardy made the Swanton look special. “I thought that when Jeff Hardy would do it, it was probably number one, but then a lot of people started doing it, and it just made it very easy to do. Jeff Hardy made it look cool, like he would arch all the way, and then flip at the last minute. Me, personally? I like the Frog Splash. I think there’s more impact, and you’re landing right on top.”

Mysterio placed the Batista Bomb at number four, recalling his own painful experiences with the move. “Oh, I got hit with that many times. I hope you don’t ask me afterwards about the Big Show’s Chokeslam. I’ll give it a four.”

He ranked The Undertaker’s Tombstone Piledriver second, explaining, “Tombstone is very different. Tombstone is like, you’re high, but you’re not that high up. But what’s scary is that your head is landing first. With a Powerbomb, you’re high. You’re way above the height of the guy that’s carrying you, and you’re getting slammed with whiplash. So if you don’t tuck that chin, you’re going to hit headfirst.”

That left Mysterio’s own 619 in the fifth spot, a move he joked that “too many people do now.”

With that wrapped up, here is Rey Mysterio’s full blind ranked best all-time WWE finishers list.

1. RKO

2. Tombstone Piledriver

3. Swanton Bomb

4. Batista Bomb

5. 619

