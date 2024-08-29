Add Rey Mysterio to the long, growing list of pro wrestling stars and combat sports athletes who have undergone stem cell therapy treatment, and raved about it publicly after the fact.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend surfaced on social media with some imagery from his stem cell therapy from RejuvStem, along with the following lengthy statement after undergoing the treatment:

On July 17th of this year I had the opportunity once again to enhance my body’s well being by repairing it with a good dosage of stem cell therapy with my friends @rejuvstem in the port of Cancun.

For the past couple months prior to the treatment I had been waking up with constant pain around my knees, ankles, and shoulders. Very tight around the ankles and soreness all throughout my body & quite honestly was mentally preparing myself for another round of stem cell therapy. Here’s a quick look at what I had done on Wednesday July 17th 2024.

– stem cell iv,

– the myers cocktail iv

– stem cells L knee

– stem cells R knee

– stem cells L shoulder

– stem cells R wrist

– stem cells L wrist

– Shockwave Therapy

– 1hr Hyperbaric Chamber

On Monday August 19th, 32 days exactly after the treatment was my first day waking up completely pain free. No soreness or tightness around the ankles and the pain on my shoulder vanished as well. My body feels incredible and this is only the beginning stage, I know my body well and understand that it is going through the healing process as we speak. I am also aware that I have to execute my share of duties such as;

– Infrared Sauna

– Red Light Therapy

– Cold Plunge

– Hyperice / Normatec

– Massage/ Therapy

– Stretching / Workout

“RejuvStem is a state of the art regenerative facility located in beautiful Cancun Mexico.

If you are dealing with issues such as joint pain, back/neck pain, auto immune disease, or if you’re looking to stay young and active just like me, hit up @RejuvStem with a DM, or you can even message my guy, the one who took care of me.

He is the Director of Strategy, David Truitt. His personal IG is @iowahawksfan06.

#GoodLookN @rejuvstem

#LetsFKNgo

Ohh & by the way, what you see in the blue tray in the video is iodine on the cotton to sterilize the area, not !