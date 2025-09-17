Could Rey Mysterio’s daughter Aalyah Mysterio possibly join his son Dominik Mysterio as the next generation to carry on the Mysterio name in WWE?

The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently spoke with Shoboy Show for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about his daughter’s first training session at the Dungeon with Natalya.

“Now, my daughter just stepped into the ring for the first time last week with me,” he said. “She was curious, ‘What does it feel like?’ She had never been in the ring. She’s 24 years old, ‘Dad when are you taking me to the ring just to play around and get in there,’ for a year and a half.”

Mysterio continued, “I said, ‘When you graduate.’ She graduated in June and has been bugging me. I said, ‘Okay, let’s go.’ Took her to the ring, she jumped in there. She impressed me for a first-timer. For a person who has never been in the ring before, to do the things she did, it’s gotta come from the genes. You don’t learn that overnight.”

