Lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio was the most recent guest on WWE Talking Smack to hype up next Sunday’s WrestleMania Backlash pay per view, where Mysterio and his son Dominik will challenge the Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode) for the SmackDown tag team championship. Highlights are below.

Says he’s extremely proud of everything his son has accomplished so far:

I’m extremely proud of what he [Dominik] has accomplished in such a short amount of time. The fact that we’re a step closer to making history [as] the first father-son SmackDown Tag Team Champions, like, that doesn’t compare to anything that I’ve done in the past with all of my accolades in the 30 years that I’ve been in this profession.

Says he feels a lot of pressure to win the tag team titles:

I’m going to speak for myself, but I feel a lot of pressure on my back because I want this dream to become a reality. The fact that we’ve been sharing the ring together for the past year has been incredible. But to have this opportunity right in front of us to become father and son champions, that’s just unbelievable. I feel that stress and that good pain on top of me. I’m sure that come Sunday, it’s going to feel much better.

